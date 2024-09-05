Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio gets 8% raise

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to give outgoing County Manager Dena Diorio an 8% raise for her last year.

Her total compensation will be just over $545,000, backdated to the start of this fiscal year July 1.

County Commissioner Vilma Leake told Diorio that she would give her a million dollars if she could, and said she wanted to show her appreciation now, before Diorio retires next summer.

"I'm not waiting till you can't take a cup of soup ... And you understand what I mean? That you need to know now, and not later, what people think about you," she said.

The vote was 6-2, with commissioners Laura Meier and Susan Rodriguez-McDowell voting no.

Commissioners also put out a request to find an executive search firm to start looking for Diorio’s replacement. They hope to hire a search firm by November.

Diorio previously announced her plans to retire next June, the end of this fiscal year.