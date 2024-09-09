State elections board appealing order to reprint ballots without RFK Jr.'s name

The State Board of Elections has appealed Friday’s order by the NC Court of Appeals, requiring election officials to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from 2024 general election ballots and print new ones.

As the state Supreme Court considers the appeal, elections staff worked through the weekend to begin the process of coding new ballots without Kennedy’s name and providing proofs of the new ballots to county boards of elections for review. Almost 3 million ballots had already been printed before the order by the Court of Appeals.

Under state law, the ballots were supposed to be sent out starting last Friday, Sept. 6.

The State Board asked the Supreme Court for an expedited decision so counties will not have to spend additional money preparing and printing new ballots if the State Board is successful in its appeal.

In North Carolina, county boards of elections are responsible for ballot-related costs.