© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County commissioners vote to support sales tax resolution

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 18, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to ask the North Carolina General Assembly for authority to put a one-cent sales tax on the ballot in Nov. 2025 to fund the Red Line commuter rail to northern Mecklenburg and Mooresville, as well as other road and transportation projects like the Silver Line light rail. County Manager Dena Diorio told commissioners the vote is not the end of the process

"If the legislation is ultimately approved, then the county commission again gets to vote on whether or not to actually put that on the ballot. So this is really the first part of the process, not the last part of the process. Even if we put it on the ballot and it's approved by the voters, then you have to adopt a resolution to actually levy the tax. So Mecklenburg County is in total control," she said.

All local municipalities have supported the plan except Matthews, which is against it because it would replace rail with bus rapid transit there.
Tags
Politics transit
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain