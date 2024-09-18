Mecklenburg County commissioners vote to support sales tax resolution

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to ask the North Carolina General Assembly for authority to put a one-cent sales tax on the ballot in Nov. 2025 to fund the Red Line commuter rail to northern Mecklenburg and Mooresville, as well as other road and transportation projects like the Silver Line light rail. County Manager Dena Diorio told commissioners the vote is not the end of the process

"If the legislation is ultimately approved, then the county commission again gets to vote on whether or not to actually put that on the ballot. So this is really the first part of the process, not the last part of the process. Even if we put it on the ballot and it's approved by the voters, then you have to adopt a resolution to actually levy the tax. So Mecklenburg County is in total control," she said.

All local municipalities have supported the plan except Matthews, which is against it because it would replace rail with bus rapid transit there.