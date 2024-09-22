© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Reports: 4 key officials resign from Mark Robinson campaign

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 22, 2024 at 6:54 PM EDT
In a Sept. 20, 2024 video posted on social media, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denied an explosive CNN report linking him to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments made on a porn site more than a decade ago.
MarkRobinsonNC
In a Sept. 20, 2024 video posted on social media, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denied an explosive CNN report linking him to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments made on a porn site more than a decade ago.

Four senior officials on North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's campaign have resigned, according to multiple media outlets citing a campaign press release.

Conrad Pogorzelski III, general consultant and senior advisor; Chris Rodriguez, campaign manager; Heather Whillier, finance director; and Jason Rizk, deputy campaign manager, have all stepped down from their roles, according to the release.

The resignations come days after CNN published an explosive report linking the Republican nominee for governor to dozens of racist, lewd and inflammatory comments left on a porn site between 2008 and 2012.

The comments included calling himself a "black NAZI," spying on women in public gym showers as a 14-year-old, watching transgender pornography, and writing "slavery is not bad. Some people needed to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few."

Over the weekend, Robinson made an appearance at the Fayetteville Motor Speedway, where he briefly addressed the crowd but made no mention of the CNN report. It was his first public appearance since the report had been published.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Wilmington on Saturday, where Robinson was not present.

Robinson has denied the story. In a video posted on social media Thursday afternoon minutes before the CNN report was published, Robinson called the impending report "salacious tabloid lies."

"Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words. You know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before," Robinson said.

In the video, Robinson vowed to stay in the race for governor against his Democratic opponent, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

With the deadline to withdraw from the race passed Thursday night, Robinson's name will appear on ballots for the November election.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
