Republicans file ethics complaint over Justice Riggs' abortion campaign ad

Three Republican state Senators have accused Democratic state Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs of violating the state’s code of judicial conduct over a commercial she ran about abortion rights. Riggs is running against Republican Jefferson Griffin to keep her seat.

Riggs last month ran a TV commercial in which she said her opponent could rule on whether Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor, gets to enact an abortion ban . She says "I will fight for your right protecting families like mine and yours.”

In response, three state Senators - Buck Newton, Amy Galey and Danny Britt - filed a complaint with the state Judicial Standards Commission on Oct. 14. They said she had blatantly violated the code of judicial conduct by making public statements about how she would rule on cases that could come before the court.

In response, Riggs wrote on social media that "I will not be intimidated by these Republican attacks on judicial independence and free speech. All voters deserve to cast an informed vote, which means knowing about my values and seeing the receipts on my opponent’s record."

Republicans currently have a 5-2 majority in the state’s highest court.