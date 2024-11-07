Latest results and news about the 2024 national elections, and key North Carolina and South Carolina elections.
Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races
Updated November 08, 2024 at 12:11 PM ET
Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There is still a lot of outstanding vote in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races.
Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.
- Democrats have flipped 4 seats and are leading in 2 other of the 11 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.
- Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 10 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.
If that all holds, Democrats would be +6 and Republicans +5 for just a net gain of D+1.
That would mean, if all that holds, Republicans would keep the House with a 3-seat majority.
