Rebuild NC leader out of a job amid criticism from lawmakers

The person overseeing rebuilding efforts following hurricanes Florence and Matthew is out of job.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirms Laura Hogshead is no longer employed by the department as of Wednesday, Nov. 20. Pryor Gibson has been named interim director.

A department spokesperson did not respond to questions from WFAE about whether Hoghead was fired or submitted her own resignation.

Since 2018, Hogshead was the director of the state's Office of Recovery and Resiliency, commonly known as ReBuild NC.

The agency had been facing tough criticism from lawmakers for its slow pace in getting hurricane survivors in eastern North Carolina back into permanent housing.

Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Brenden Jones of Columbus County had called on her to resign at a hearing at the General Assembly.