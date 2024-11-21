© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Rebuild NC leader out of a job amid criticism from lawmakers

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST

The person overseeing rebuilding efforts following hurricanes Florence and Matthew is out of job.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirms Laura Hogshead is no longer employed by the department as of Wednesday, Nov. 20. Pryor Gibson has been named interim director.

A department spokesperson did not respond to questions from WFAE about whether Hoghead was fired or submitted her own resignation.

Since 2018, Hogshead was the director of the state's Office of Recovery and Resiliency, commonly known as ReBuild NC.

The agency had been facing tough criticism from lawmakers for its slow pace in getting hurricane survivors in eastern North Carolina back into permanent housing.

Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Brenden Jones of Columbus County had called on her to resign at a hearing at the General Assembly.

Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports