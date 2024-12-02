© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC Senate approves two constitutional amendment referendums

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 2, 2024 at 7:37 PM EST

The North Carolina Senate on Monday approved two proposed Constitutional amendments that would cap the state’s income tax rate and explicitly require photo ID for all types of voting.

With North Carolina Republicans losing their legislative supermajority in January, Republican state Senators introduced and quickly approved a constitutional amendment that would cap the state’s income tax rate at 5%. Voters in 2018 approved an amendment that capped the rate at 7%.

The state income tax rate is currently 4.5%, and is set to fall to just under 4% in 2026.

Senators also approved another amendment that would say emphatically that photo ID is required for all forms of voting, including by mail.

The amendment wouldn’t likely impact voters, who are already required to include a photo-copy of their ID when voting by mail. But it would make it harder for a future legislature to overturn the requirement.

If the state House approves, voters would be asked to approve the amendments in the 2026 general election.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
