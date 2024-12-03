NC Supreme Court race recount leaves results unchanged

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has released final machine recount results in the razor-thin race for a seat on the state Supreme Court. The recount shows Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs has a 734-vote lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin.

That's out of more than 5.5 million votes cast. Griffin has requested a hand recount, which the board of elections is starting today, as well as challenging the validity of around 60,000 ballots cast.