NC Gov., Gov.-elect file lawsuit challenging law stripping Democrats of power
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov.-elect Josh Stein are challenging legislation that erodes the incoming governor’s powers and those of other top Democrats elected to statewide office last month. Republican lawmakers this week overrode Cooper’s veto of the bill. Cooper and Stein are focusing their challenge on a provision that would prevent Stein from picking his own commander of the State Highway Patrol.
