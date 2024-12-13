© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC Gov., Gov.-elect file lawsuit challenging law stripping Democrats of power

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov.-elect Josh Stein are challenging legislation that erodes the incoming governor’s powers and those of other top Democrats elected to statewide office last month. Republican lawmakers this week overrode Cooper’s veto of the bill. Cooper and Stein are focusing their challenge on a provision that would prevent Stein from picking his own commander of the State Highway Patrol.

You can read more about the provisions in the bill here.

Politics
