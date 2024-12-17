© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte hires new city attorney on interim basis

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST

The Charlotte City Council Monday night voted to hire Anthony Fox of Parker Poe as Charlotte’s new interim City Attorney.

Patrick Baker, the current attorney, is leaving at the end of the year after council members and Mayor Vi Lyles voted earlier this fall to end his employment.

Fox had been hired to negotiate Baker’s severance. He’s not the same Anthony Foxx who served as Charlotte’s mayor last decade.

Three council members - Ed Driggs, Tariq Bokhari and Renee Johnson - voted against the interim hire.
Steve Harrison
