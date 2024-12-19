Hurricane Helene relief is a sticking point in congressional budget showdown

As the Republican Congress wrestles with a budget deal to keep the government open, one sticking point has been $100 billion in disaster relief for areas impacted by hurricanes, including Helene.

Some have argued that should be dealt with later to get a deal across the finish line by Friday.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis posted on social media Wednesday night that, “If Congressional leaders intend to leave DC before the holidays without passing disaster recovery, they should be prepared to spend Christmas in the Capitol. I'll use every tool available to block a CR that fails Western North Carolina communities in need of long-term certainty.”

