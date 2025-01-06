Matthews says no to road-widening project

The town of Matthews has declined the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s plan to widen East John Street to four lanes.

Town officials said in a recent Facebook post that the Board of Commissioners recently voted to request the removal of the proposed NCDOT project from the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) citing public feedback against it.

According to the town, Mayor John Higdon emphasized the town’s commitment to finding a solution that balances safety and operational needs with preserving the character of downtown Matthews.