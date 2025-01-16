© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

SC audit: Most of $1.8 billion mystery cash isn't real money

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:02 AM EST
An outside forensic audit released Wednesday details the mysterious $1.8 billion fund in the South Carolina treasury, calling it an accounting error.

South Carolina Public Radio reports the firm that did the audit, Washington DC-based AlixPartners LLC, says in its 69-page report that at least $1.6 billion of that money is not real cash.

The saga dates back to when then-Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, the state's accountant, issued a correction to the state's 2022 annual financial report that the state did not have the amount of cash previously reported. It was off by $3.5 billion.

Lawmakers began investigating how this happened and finger-pointing between the Comptroller General and State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, the state's banker. As the Senate seemed poised to begin impeachment proceedings against Eckstrom, he resigned. Some are now calling on Loftis to step down.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
