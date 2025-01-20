NC Rep. Joe John resigns amid terminal cancer diagnosis

North Carolina Rep. Joe John of Raleigh has resigned from the state legislature, citing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

"After a courageous and arduous battle with cancer, I have been informed by my doctors that all treatment options have been exhausted, and I now face a terminal diagnosis," John wrote in a letter dated Jan. 19.

"As I reflect on my time in service, I hope my legacy will be one of dedication to the common good — working to build bridges, advocate for the voiceless, and fight for justice," he wrote. "My deepest wish is that the work we've done together will live on, inspiring future leaders to carry the torch of compassion, reasonableness, and progress."

The 85-year-old Democrat was first elected to the General Assembly in 2016. He was also a lawyer, a judge and director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab.