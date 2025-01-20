© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Trump is back and ready to change America

Published January 20, 2025 at 7:14 PM EST
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.
MORRY GASH
/
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Donald Trump returns to Washington newly empowered.

The Republican party has remade itself in his image. The Supreme Court has granted him sweeping immunity for his official actions. And, unlike last time, he narrowly won the popular vote.

And Trump is prepared to exercise his new power almost immediately. He's pledged to sign an unprecedented wave of executive actions – many of which will be challenged in court.

These actions include one making it U.S. policy to recognize only two biologically distinct sexes – male and female. And his administration would end birthright citizenship — a right explicitly protected by the Constitution.

President Donald Trump's executive actions could make fundamental changes to some of the foundations of American government.

