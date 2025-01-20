Trump is back and ready to change America

Donald Trump returns to Washington newly empowered.

The Republican party has remade itself in his image. The Supreme Court has granted him sweeping immunity for his official actions. And, unlike last time, he narrowly won the popular vote.

And Trump is prepared to exercise his new power almost immediately. He's pledged to sign an unprecedented wave of executive actions – many of which will be challenged in court.

These actions include one making it U.S. policy to recognize only two biologically distinct sexes – male and female. And his administration would end birthright citizenship — a right explicitly protected by the Constitution.

President Donald Trump's executive actions could make fundamental changes to some of the foundations of American government.

