© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Big update coming for Charlotte's proposed transit plan this week

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST

Local transit officials will get an update Wednesday on how much Charlotte’s multi-billion dollar transit plan is expected to cost—and what they might pay for first.

The Charlotte Area Transit System last updated the cost estimates for proposed rail lines in May. At that time, the Silver Line from uptown to Matthews cost $5.7 billion, and the Red Line commuter train from uptown to Lake Norman cost $850 million.

Seven months later, both are expected to cost more, along with other projects like Gold Line streetcar; an extension of the Blue Line light rail to Ballantyne, and light rail to the airport.

The new estimates are important because Charlotte and other local governments have agreed to spend no more than 40 percent of any new revenue from a one-cent sales tax on rail transit. That was done to try and please Republican lawmakers in Raleigh, who want more money for roads.

That means some rail projects just can’t be built.

The Metropolitan Transit Commission will discuss the new estimates—as well as which projects to prioritize—in a 5-hour meeting Wednesday. After agreeing on a new plan, they’ll have to go to Raleigh for permission from the General Assembly, and then Mecklenburg voters for a referendum on the sales tax.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison