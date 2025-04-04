© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Dow Jones plunges over 2,200 points as tariff carnage roils global markets

By Maria Aspan
Published April 4, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, which saw the worst markets selloff in five years.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, which saw the worst markets selloff in five years.

Wall Street is not Main Street — but this week, investors and consumers alike seem terrified of how President Trump's tariffs could upend the global economy.

The pain continued for U.S. stocks on Friday, a day after the stock market suffered its worst day in five years.

On Friday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a further 1,200 points — or 3% — shortly after the open. That deepened its Thursday selloff of nearly 1,700 points, or 4%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500, which tracks the largest U.S. companies, also continued to tumble: Both fell more than 3.5% on Friday morning.

Trump shocked businesses, investors, and global trading partners on Wednesday, when he announced that his long-promised tariffs would affect almost all U.S. imports. He has imposed the taxes on U.S. allies and foes alike: Most U.S. imports will now face tariffs of at least 10 percent, with higher taxes on goods from the European Union, Japan, China, and dozens of other countries.

The global trade war intensified on Friday. China responded to Trump's taxes with a reciprocal 34% tariff on all U.S. imports; other countries are also likely to retaliate.

President Trump announcing his latest tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images North America
/
Getty Images North America
President Trump announcing his latest tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Shock and anger

Economists warn the new taxes will result in higher prices and slower growth in the United States — while spilling over into other countries and hurting the global economy.

Investment bank JPMorgan on Thursday warned that the tariffs are likely to push the U.S. and the world into a recession.

Businesses of all sizes reacted with shock and anger as they processed the sweeping costs that they — and their customers — will now have to pay to continue doing business.

Consumer spending is already slowing down, while consumer confidence has plummeted. And even a reassuring jobs report on Friday morning — with employers adding more jobs than expected last month — couldn't quiet widespread market fears about the outlook for the post-tariffs economy.
Copyright 2025 NPR

Subscribe to Changing of the Guard newsletter

* indicates required


    •
    Tags
    Politics Morning EditionTariffAll Things ConsideredTrump second administration
    Maria Aspan
    Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.