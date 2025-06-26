© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC General Assembly wrestles with watered down hemp regulations

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT

The N.C. House of Representatives is trying to push pared down hemp laws through before the General Assembly leaves for the summer. Right now, anyone can buy or possess hemp products, including those with intoxicating effects. Tuesday, the House started moving a bill banning the sale of hemp products to people under twenty one years old. It also bans them from possessing the products.

The bill is much more narrow than one the Senate passed last week. Representative Reece Pyrtle, a Rockingham County Republican, introduced the revamped bill. Pyrtle says he is trying to push some hemp regulation through before legislators leave this week.

"This is the first step and I think it’s a step that needs to be taken and it needs to be taken as soon as possible. I’m hearing from law enforcement across the state and they feel like they have their hands tied right now. We want to unloosen them just a little bit," he said.

