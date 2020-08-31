1 Man Dies, 1 Hurt In Shooting At Party In Union County

One man died and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday at a pool party at an Airbnb on Idlewild Road in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the house around 1:40 a.m. for a report of gunshots and found two people had been shot. One man was taken in a private car to Novant Health Matthews, where he was pronounced dead. Another man was treated at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. His condition was unknown.

The sheriff's office has not identified the victims.

Airbnb has long banned unauthorized parties at its rental units. Earlier this month the company extended that ban to all parties and events and limited occupancy to 16.