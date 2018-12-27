$15 Billion SCANA Deal Closer To Completion

By Gwendolyn Glenn 7 hours ago
  • In February 2017, workers used a giant crane to lower a containment vessel ring into place at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County, S.C.
    In February 2017, workers used a giant crane to lower a containment vessel ring into place at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County, S.C.
    SCANA

The $15 billion sale of the South Carolina-based SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas, to Dominion Energy of Virginia appears to be on the way to completion.

According to The State newspaper, trading of SCANA shares on the New York Stock Exchange will be unavailable on Jan. 2. Companies have to give the exchange a three-day notice before mergers or acquisitions are finalized.

Environmental groups have filed appeals to the buyout approved by regulators this month, saying the deal is bad for consumers. Dominion pulled back on $1000 refunds to customers, who paid more than $2 billion for the failed construction of two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County and will pay additional charges of that amount over the next 20 years. About 6,000 people lost their jobs when the reactor project was abandoned.

Under the buyout deal, customers’ bills will be reduced by about $22 a month. Dominion officials have said they will pay SCANA employees who lose their jobs in the buyout through July of 2021.

Tags: 
Top News
scana

Related Content

Consumer Advocate Calls SCANA Deal A 'Bad Deal For Consumers'

By Dec 20, 2018
SCANA

As SCANA and South Carolina Electric & Gas are selling off more than a dozen properties to pay for refunds to electric ratepayers, the South Carolina Public Service Commission is expected to issue its final order Friday involving the sale of the troubled utility to Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

Understanding The $15 Billion Dominion Energy-SCANA Deal

By & Dec 16, 2018
Santee Cooper

State regulators approved Dominion Energy’s $15 billion purchase of troubled South Carolina-based utility SCANA Friday. South Carolina’s Public Service Commission approved the Virginia-based company’s offer of cash and stock to buy SCANA, which is the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.