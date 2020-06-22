2 Dead, 12 Hurt After Shooting At Charlotte Party

Police say two people were killed and 12 others injured after a shooting at a party in northwest Charlotte early Monday.

Someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. to report a car hit pedestrians in the 1800 block of Beatties Ford Road. As first responders got to the scene, they heard gunshots, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. They found a woman lying on the road, shot to death.

Eight other people had been shot, one of whom was rushed to a hospital but died.

According to a CMPD press release, investigators say there's evidence that several people fired dozens of shots into a crowd that gathered in the area.

Another five people who soon arrived at local hospitals said they had been hit by cars that police say were likely fleeing from the scene of the shooting. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, police hadn't released any information about what may have led to the violence. They also hadn't released the identities of the people who were killed.

Kevin Nash was at the party. He said people were doing doughnuts and having fun celebrating Juneteenth before violence erupted. He was standing in front of a nearby restaurant when it happened.

"Next thing you know, gunshots rang out," Nash said. "From the left to the right, front, back, they were just shooting everywhere for no reason."

Faniya Mcillwain was at the party Sunday night. She ran when the shooting started, leaving her shoes behind, and she came back Monday morning to retrieve them.

"We were just all having a good time and somebody started shooting," Mcillwain said. "I don't know who. We just ran. Once I heard it, I took off. Everybody else took off."

Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham was at the scene later Monday morning.

"This is not who we are," Graham said. "This is not the commitments that businesses and neighborhood leaders want for our community. A lot of good has been done on the Beatties Ford Road corridor and last night does not define who we are as a community."

There have been 48 homicides reported in Charlotte this year, including two others in the past 24 hours. Christopher Demarcus Washington, 33, was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Mona Drive, and a person whose identity has yet to be released was shot and killed Sunday night in the 1300 block of Varsity Lane.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help them to call 704-432-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated.