7 SC Law Enforcement Officers Charged With Taking Bribes

Seven law enforcement officers in South Carolina have been charged with taking bribes to falsify immigration documents, conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute and protecting drug trafficking.

Five of those arrested officers are with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Springfield Police Chief Lacra Sharod Jenkins and one of the department's officers were also arrested.

U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon says the officers took bribes to protect drug traffickers and to create false police incident reports so people could get visas meant for crime victims.

Lydon says she will promote the respect of law enforcement. She says if the suspects are convicted, they don't deserve to wear a badge.

If convicted, six of the officers could face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

