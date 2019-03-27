Arrest Made In Charlotte's First Homicide Of 2019

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in north Charlotette in January. CMPD said officers arrested Furquan Thompson, 19, on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Carnis Poindexter, 53.

According to the department, officers found Poindexter with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours January 1 while responding to a call at a home on Highland Court. Police said it appeared Poindexter was shot in the street and then ran to the front porch of his home, where he was found. He died at the scene. It was Charlotte's first homicide of 2019. CMPD did not say what led the department to identify Thompson as a suspect.