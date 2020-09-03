Asbestos Cleanups Planned At 6 More Davidson Sites, Including Park

By 1 hour ago
  • Contractors for the EPA take soil samples at a house on the West Side of Davidson Tuesday.
    Contractors for the EPA take soil samples at a house on the west side of Davidson on Tuesday.
    David Boraks / WFAE

Federal environmental officials say they've finished testing more than 100 additional properties around an old asbestos mill in Davidson. Only six -- including a town-owned park -- need cleanups. That's fewer sites than after previous testing three years ago.   

The Carolina Asbestos factory near downtown Davidson operated from the 1930s to the 1960s, producing asbestos fabric, tiles and shingles. Waste material was tossed into a ditch, and sometimes used as fill in nearby yards and driveways. 

Asbestos is a fibrous mineral that was banned in the 1970s. The concern is that if it becomes airborne, it can cause cancer and other deadly lung diseases. 

In 2017, the federal Environmental Protection Agency tested 93 properties and spent $3 million to clean up 32 of them, including private yards and a church parking lot. 

EPA on-scene coordinator Chris Tripp (left) talks with EPA contractors before soil sampling Tuesday in Davidson. They're testing for asbestos at private properties near an old asbestos mill.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

Then in January, residents of the historically Black West Side neighborhood around the plant told officials the asbestos was more widespread than earlier tests showed. So this summer, the EPA tested another 113 yards. 

"Out of all those properties there are only six right now that would be considered for any sort of cleanup work where we would come back and do some excavation and backfilling with clean soil, which is a good sign," said Chris Tripp, the EPA's on-scene coordinator. 

Those six sites include yards around single-family homes and the town-owned Roosevelt Wilson Park, where some areas have been closed for months. 

Tripp says cleanups will begin this fall. 

The state is considering labeling parts of the neighborhood as an "asbestos watch area," to warn future property buyers or developers of the possibility of contamination.

The old factory is now a warehouse and home furnishings market. A developer wants to turn it into a commercial center with shops, offices and a brewery. 

About Davidson's asbestos sites

More information is on the Town of Davidson asbestos information page and the  state Department of Environmental Quality website.

An updated map shows private properties that have been tested for asbestos on Davidson's West Side. Those in orange tested positive for asbestos and are expected to have soil removed and replaced this fall.
Credit Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

More Lots In Davidson To Be Tested For Asbestos

By Apr 24, 2020
The Metrolina Warehouse in Davidson was an asbestos factory from 1930 to 1960.
David Boraks / WFAE

State and federal environmental officials say they will test more properties in Davidson for asbestos in the coming months. That's after residents in the historically African American West Side neighborhood raised concerns at a community meeting back in January. 

Asbestos From Old Mill Found In Davidson Park; Access Restricted

By Jan 30, 2020
Roosevelt Wilson Park off Griffith Street in Davidson is near the old Carolina Asbestos factory.

Updated 5:34 p.m.
The town of Davidson is restricting access to a town park after tests found asbestos in several locations. Town officials say the asbestos at Roosevelt Wilson Park off Griffith Street is from the former Carolina Asbestos mill nearby. 

State Proposes 'Asbestos Watch Area' Near Old Davidson Mill

By Jan 16, 2020
Miguel Alvalle of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality explains the Davidson "asbestos watch area" to residents Monday at the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson.
David Boraks / WFAE

State environmental officials want to designate part of the west side of Davidson as an "asbestos watch area." But the renewed discussion about asbestos from an old factory nearby is reviving concerns among residents in the historically African American neighborhood. 

Developer Proposes To Cap Asbestos, Renovate Davidson Mill

By Dec 10, 2019
The developer wants to turn the mill into a commercial center that could have shops, restaurants and a brewery.
NCDEQ

State environmental officials have given Charlotte developers the preliminary go-ahead to redevelop a former asbestos factory in downtown Davidson. But they still need to overcome the concerns of residents in the historically black neighborhood around the mill. 

Mowing Lawns In White Suits, Gas Masks As Davidson Asbestos Cleanup Gets Underway

By Apr 19, 2017
A worker mows Tim Mascara's lawn on Sloan Street in Davidson. Workers wet the grass and wore protective gear because of concern over asbestos.
Courtesy of Tim Mascara

There was a strange sight in Davidson a few weeks ago – workers in white suits mowing lawns. It’s part of a $3 million asbestos cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at about 20 homes and other properties around an old mill.