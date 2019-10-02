Authorities Say Fire That Destroyed Historic Campground Is Suspicious

HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities say a fire that destroyed a North Carolina campground dating back to 1853 is suspicious.

A Tuesday statement from Catawba County Emergency Management says the fire erupted last Sunday at Balls Creek Campground in Catawba, and officials say 40 cabins were destroyed and nine more were damaged.

Officials said that because of the historic and religious significance of the campground, the investigation is being handled by a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities.

The task force said it considers this fire to be suspicious and the cause is currently undetermined.

The Hickory Daily Record reports that the campground has served as the site of revival meetings since it was first established in 1853. The revival is a two week-long event held in August.