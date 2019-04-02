Banks' Pledges Put Charlotte's Private Housing Fund At $31 Million

By 12 minutes ago

New pledges by BB&T and SunTrust banks totalling $10 million have pushed Charlotte's private-sector housing fund to $31 million, almost two-thirds of the way to its $50 million goal.  

Michael Marsicano, Foundation for the Carolinas CEO, speaking at the Foundation's annual lunch.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

Foundation for the Carolinas chief Michael Marsicano made the announcement at the foundation's annual lunch Tuesday uptown. In addition to the investments in the fund, the banks also will offer below-market loans and other aid, for a total of $30 million.

Marsicano says that brings total private and public commitments, including the city's expanded $50 million Housing Trust Fund approved by voters, to more than $200 million over the past year. 

Tags: 
Housing Trust Fund
Top News

Related Content

Council OKs $2.1M To Rehab East Charlotte Affordable Units

By Feb 26, 2019
The city plans to buy and renovate the 98-unit Sharon Oaks apartments in east Charlotte.
City of Charlotte

The Charlotte City Council on Monday unanimously approved spending $2.1 million to help developers acquire and renovate an east Charlotte apartment complex called Sharon Oaks to preserve what city officials call "naturally occurring affordable housing," or NOAH.

Affordable Housing Proposals Would Empty Housing Trust Fund

By Jan 15, 2019
Charlotte housing director Pamela Wideman gave council members an update on coming affordable housing projects Monday.
David Boraks / WFAE

City housing officials say they've received new proposals for 620 units of affordable housing, which, along with prior commitments, would eat up the entire $50 million in Housing Trust Fund bonds that voters approved in November. But officials hope a private-sector fund can help boost the number of units created in the next few years.