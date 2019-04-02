Banks' Pledges Put Charlotte's Private Housing Fund At $31 Million

New pledges by BB&T and SunTrust banks totalling $10 million have pushed Charlotte's private-sector housing fund to $31 million, almost two-thirds of the way to its $50 million goal.

Foundation for the Carolinas chief Michael Marsicano made the announcement at the foundation's annual lunch Tuesday uptown. In addition to the investments in the fund, the banks also will offer below-market loans and other aid, for a total of $30 million.

Marsicano says that brings total private and public commitments, including the city's expanded $50 million Housing Trust Fund approved by voters, to more than $200 million over the past year.