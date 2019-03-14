Related Program: 
All Things Considered on WFAE

Boeing Will Pause Delivery Of 737 Max Jets, But Continue To Build Them

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 14, 2019 6:26 pm

Boeing's 737 Max line has been grounded, making things tricky at the plant near Seattle. It's filled with undelivered 737s and it's not clear what will happen to them.