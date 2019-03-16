Carjacking Suspect Shot, Killed Near Uptown

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in uptown Charlotte moments after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Trade Street.

Around that time, a man called police and informed them his car had been stolen at gunpoint, and he could still see the suspect sitting in the vehicle. He remained on the phone as the suspect reportedly exited the car and was shot by an unknown individual.

When police and MEDIC arrived, they declared 20-year-old Brandon Christopher Clark dead on the scene.

Police say a woman who was sitting in a nearby vehicle in the same parking lot had her vehicle shot into, but she was not injured.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not reported any arrests, though several witnesses have reportedly been located and interviewed.

