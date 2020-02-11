CATS Says Streetcar Will Open By End Of Year

By 7 seconds ago
  • The second phase of the streetcar will reopen by the end of this year.
    The second phase of the streetcar will reopen by the end of this year.
    David Boraks / WFAE

The second phase of Charlotte’s streetcar will open by the end of this year, Charlotte Area Transit System chief executive John Lewis said Tuesday.

The 2.5-mile streetcar extension was supposed to open this fall, but the project fell behind. One problem was that steel girders for a new bridge over Independence Boulevard were the wrong size.

When the second phase of the streetcar opens, it will use modern streetcars that will replace the old green-and-yellow historical vehicles. And the new streetcars will operate for a period on batteries, which means the city won’t have to build overhead power lines at Trade and Tryon streets.

"So we’re moving away from the old-style, or as my daughters call it, 'Rice-O-Roni-style' streetcars to a more modern streetcar," Lewis told Mecklenburg Commissioners on Tuesday.

The second phase of the streetcar will reach Johnson C. Smith University to the west and Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth to the east. The second phase of the streetcar costs $150 million. The federal government is paying for half.

Lewis had said last year that the streetcar was delayed because of the Republican National Convention in August. He said the Department of Homeland Security told CATS that it couldn't work on the project before the convention because it the construction zone would be too close to the Spectrum Center.

Tags: 
lynx gold line
Streetcar
Top News
CATS

Related Content

Work Resumes On Gold Line's Hawthorne Bridge After Girder Snafu

By Sep 22, 2019
Wrong-sized girders on the Hawthorne Lane bridge project delayed the bridge's reopening until April.
David Boraks / WFAE

Work gets back on track this week on the Hawthorne Lane bridge over Independence Boulevard after wrong-sized steel girders slowed the project to a crawl. The news comes not a moment too soon for neighbors and nearby businesses. 

CATS Will Close Streetcar June 3, And Won't Re-Open Until 2021

By May 14, 2019
David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar opened four years ago, but the Charlotte Area Transit System announced Tuesday that it’s shutting the entire line down for more than 18 months starting June 3.

Hawthorne Bridge Work Stopped Because Of Wrong-Sized Girders

By Jan 14, 2019
The Gold Line phase 2 project adds stops west of uptown and east of the current terminus at Hawthorne Avenue and Fifth Street.
charmeck.org

Construction has halted on the Hawthorne Avenue bridge over Independence Boulevard that's part of the city's Gold Line streetcar extension project. Charlotte Area Transit system says steel girders were made the wrong size.