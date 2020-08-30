Charlotte Area College Students And Faculty: We Want To Hear From You

Colleges and universities are welcoming students and faculty back to campus in person and online during an uncertain and unprecedented time. Charlotte-area college students, faculty, and family: Charlotte Talks wants to hear from you.

How do you feel about your school’s plan to return to campus and classes? Leave us a voicemail at (704) 802-9967.

Tell us your first name, the name of your school, and share your back-to-school story and thoughts about returning to college during the pandemic. Try to keep your comments under 30 seconds. We may contact you or use your comments in an upcoming show. You can also email CharlotteTalks@WFAE.org.