Charlotte City Council Hires New City Attorney

Charlotte city council Monday night approved the hiring of a new city attorney, who provides legal advice and representation to city officials on a range of issues.

Patrick Baker is currently the city attorney for Durham, a role he’s held since 2008. Prior to that, he was Durham’s city manager for four years.

According to a news release from the City of Charlotte, Baker has extensive experience in municipal law, including civil litigation, employment law, constitutional law, land use, public records and legislative advocacy.

“Patrick’s diverse skill set, effective counsel and collaborative approach to leadership will benefit our entire city,” said Mayor Vi Lyles in the news release. “We welcome Patrick and his family to Team Charlotte.”

Baker’s annual salary will be $254,000. He will begin the new job in March, replacing Bob Hagemann, who retired at the end of last year after serving as city attorney for seven years.