Charlotte Faces Flash Fooding Risk This Week

The Charlotte region could see flash flooding this week, with between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall expected between Monday evening and Thursday.

Meteorologist Sandy LaCorte of the National Weather Service says residents who live in low-lying areas and near rivers should be careful.

"We are starting to see some of the area rivers and streams recede," LaCorte said. "But again, as we have this you know, next round of rainfall come in, it’s not going to take much for those water levels rise a little bit again."

LaCorte said residents should also be aware of flooding due to saturated soils. Last week's storms brought 3.1 inches of rain to the Charlotte region on Thursday, and that amount of rain means soil won't be able to absorb much more precipatation. LaCorte recommended people make sure storm drains are free of debris and to not drive through flooded streets, as only 6 inches of water is needed to stop cars.

This week’s rain could start as early as 4 p.m. Monday and will continue through Thursday evening.

Severe weather last week — which included several tornadoes — was blamed for two deaths in the Charlotte region.