Charlotte Police Charge 2 Adults In Child's Death

Police say they've charged a mother with child abuse and her boyfriend with murder in the death of a toddler at a Charlotte hotel.

Officers responding to the Best Western in the 200 block of East Woodlawn Road just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday found a 1-year-old child in need of medical attention, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The toddler was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Detectives have since charged 23-year-old Daquan Harmon McFadden with murder and felony child abuse in the case. They also charged the toddler's mother, 24-year-old Yasmine Danielle Richardson, with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Police say McFadden and Richardson are dating and had been living together with the child.

Police haven't said how the child was injured. McFadden and Richardson were both booked in the Mecklenburg County jail.

No further information about the case was immediately available, but police say the investigation is ongoing.