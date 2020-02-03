Charlotte Talks: The 60th Anniversary Of The Greensboro Sit-ins

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Students from North Carolina A&T began their historic sit-in at a Woolworths counter in downtown Greensboro 60 years ago this week. It was a huge moment in the civil rights movement and one documentary producer Steve Crump is commemorating by focusing on a key participant.

The sit-ins were a huge moment in the Civil Rights movement that set the standard for future non-violent protests during that era.

WBTV reporter and civil rights documentarian Steve Crump has created a new film about the Greensboro sit-ins featuring one of the students, Franklin McCain, “Franklin McCain: Flashbacks and Observations From a Civil Rights Trailblazer”.

Crump will also release another documentary later this month about U.S. Representative and Civil Rights icon John Lewis.

Steve Crump joins us along with another participant in the Greensboro sit-ins, and local historians to talk about these important events in civil rights history and why it’s more important than ever to hear the participants from these historic events tell their stories.

Guests:

Steve Crump, WBTV reporter and civil rights documentarian.

Tom Hanchett, Historian-in-Residence with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Rev. Dr. Ricky Woods, senior minister of First Baptist Church-West in Charlotte

Dr. Herman Thomas, one of the organizers and a participant in the Greensboro Sit-ins.

Event:

There will be a screening of “Franklin McCain: Flashbacks and Observations From a Civil Rights Trailblazer” Wednesday, February 5th at the Harvey B. Gantt Center in Charlotte, at 7pm. Details here.