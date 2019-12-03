Charlotte Talks: All That Jazz In The Queen City

Wednesday, Dec. 4th, 2019

Jazz is beginning to make a comeback in the Queen City and it seems like the whole city is working together to make it happen. We meet two of the performers and two entrepreneurs making Charlotte groove.

When the Jazz Cellar closed in 1994, Charlotte was left without a significant jazz venue. Despite the small space with limited seating, artists who could fill stadiums occasionally performed there, including Eric Clapton, Prince and B.B. King.

Just over a month ago a new jazz club opened with similar aspirations. Two of Charlotte’s own headlined their opening weekend – and it all seems possible because a local jazz institution has laid the foundation for a (Re)Birth of the Cool in the Queen City.

We bring them all together to learn how a struggling art has found new life in Charlotte.

GUESTS

Maria Howell, Charlotte-based jazz vocalist and actor

Noel Freidline, Charlotte-based jazz pianist, arranger and educator

Lonnie Davis, president, CEO & co-founder of JazzArts Charlotte

Larry Farber, owner & co-founder of Middle C Jazz Club