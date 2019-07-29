Charlotte Talks: Banking News In The Queen City

Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

It’s been a busy summer in banking for the Queen City. Guest host Erik Spanberg and guests bring us up to speed on the latest in the BB&T/ SunTrust Merger … a look into earnings for both Wells Fargo and Bank of America and an update on Fintech’s continued explosion in Charlotte.

On the next edition of Charlotte Talks...

This summer has been a busy one for the banking industry in Charlotte, one of the nation's largest banking cities.

Charlotte is the epicenter of the BB&T/ SunTrust bank merger. The new bank, to be called Truist, was the subject of hearings in Congress last week. We discuss what was said at the hearing, some of which was critical of the merger.

Both Wells Fargo and Bank of America profits are up, according to 2nd Quarter reports. We’ll dig deeper into those numbers.

We’ll also take a look at news that B of A’s Cathy Bessant is being considered for the CEO position at Wells Fargo.

The rise of fintech continues in the Queen City, including the major expansion of AvidXchange in Charlotte. We’ll talk about why fintech companies are thriving here.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal will be joined by a panel of financial reporters for update and analysis of the banking industry in the Queen City.

Guests:

Paul Davis, editor of community banking, American Banker Magazine

Caroline Hudson, the Charlotte Business Journal

Tony Mecia, editor of the Charlotte Ledger newsletter