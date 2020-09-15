Charlotte Talks: Bob Woodward On Trump And Reporting On A 'Governing Crisis'

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

We're reairing a conversation with legendary journalist Bob Woodward, whose latest book on the Trump White House, "Rage," arrives on shelves Tuesday.

This program originally aired on Feb. 5, 2019

In excerpts released last week, the president admitted to misleading the public about the severity of COVID-19.

Breaking: In recorded interview for Bob Woodward book, Trump said he knew coronavirus was "deadly" even as he publicly played down threat https://t.co/LvP9BERURZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2020

Trump defenders wanted to know who thought it was a good idea for him to be interviewed. But another, probably more important, question was raised: Why didn’t Woodward go public with the president’s revelation sooner?

Should Bob Woodward have reported Trump’s virus revelations sooner instead of saving them for his book? Here’s how he defends his decision, and my view. ... My column here https://t.co/YtZIgT8YQF — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) September 9, 2020

Woodward told The Associated Press he sat on it because he didn’t know if what the president was saying was true.

That has been one of the difficulties of reporting on Trump, and Woodward talked with Mike Collins about that and other topics in February 2019.

GUEST

Bob Woodward, associate editor, The Washington Post, author of "Rage" (@realBobWoodward)