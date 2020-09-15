Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks: Bob Woodward On Trump And Reporting On A 'Governing Crisis'

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

We're reairing a conversation with legendary journalist Bob Woodward, whose latest book on the Trump White House, "Rage," arrives on shelves Tuesday.

This program originally aired on Feb. 5, 2019

In excerpts released last week, the president admitted to misleading the public about the severity of COVID-19.

Trump defenders wanted to know who thought it was a good idea for him to be interviewed. But another, probably more important, question was raised: Why didn’t Woodward go public with the president’s revelation sooner? 

Woodward told The Associated Press he sat on it because he didn’t know if what the president was saying was true.

Bob Woodward, right, sat down with Mike Collins at the Belk Theater in Feb. 2019
Credit Twitter / Fred LeFranc

That has been one of the difficulties of reporting on Trump, and Woodward talked with Mike Collins about that and other topics in February 2019.

GUEST

Bob Woodward, associate editor, The Washington Post, author of "Rage" (@realBobWoodward)

