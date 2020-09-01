Charlotte Talks: College Students And Faculty Respond To Back-to-School Plans

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

We hear from people in the classroom — students and teachers at local colleges — about back-to-school decisions made by administrators. Plus, a student journalist reflects on what happened at UNC Chapel Hill.

We’ve heard from college administrators about the tough decisions they’ve made about going back to school during this pandemic. Today, we hear from students and faculty at area colleges.

Some are teaching and attending online classes, and others are back in the classroom. What concerns do they have about being back on campus or about a college experience compromised by virtual classes?

We find out about that and hear from a student journalist at the Daily Tar Heel. The publication got national attention for its coverage of UNC Chapel Hill’s whiplash decision to bring students back to campus only to send them home when they experienced outbreaks of the virus.

Guests

Praveena Somasundaram, assistant online editor and senior writer for The Daily Tar Heel, UNC's student newspaper

Chris Marsicano, assistant professor of the Practice of Higher Education at Davidson College; director of the College Crisis Initiative, which tracks how colleges nationwide are responding to the pandemic.

Alex Marsicovetere, senior at Davidson College who works on the College Crisis Initiative team

Janaka Lewis, director, Women's and Gender Studies and associate professor of English at UNC Charlotte

Dick Beekman, junior at UNC Charlotte and a member of UNC Charlotte’s Student Government Association