Charlotte Talks: DACA Stays For Now. What Other Immigration Moves Are Looming?

Monday, June 22, 2020

The celebration over the U.S. Supreme Court's DACA ruling might be short-lived. The president said he would renew his push to end the program. But it's not the only move the White House has taken in recent days to continue its campaign of tightening immigration.

Chief Justice John Roberts was clear the ruling was on the way the White House sought to end DACA, not on whether DACA is “sound polic(y.)” The ultimate fate of the program might not be settled until voters decide whether Donald Trump gets another four years.

Earlier in the week, the court handed the administration another setback: rejecting a challenge to a “sanctuary law” in California regarding undocumented immigrants released from state custody.

The court’s decisions come as administration seeks to keep in place immigration restrictions that were adapted as an emergency response to coronavirus.

GUESTS

Diego Barahona, La Noticia, editor

Jasmilah Espinosa, immigration and nationality attorney

Jose Hernandez-Paris, Latin American Coalition, executice director

Rick Su, UNC School of Law, professor of law