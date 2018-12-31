Charlotte Talks: Demystifying Science With Dr. Michio Kaku

Monday, December 31, 2018

This hour on Charlotte Talks, we sit down with astrophysicist Dr. Michio Kaku to hear his take on the future of humanity, and the impact science and technology will have on us going forward.

Neil deGrasse Tyson has been successful in explaining astrophysics to those of us with limited science backgrounds. Dr. Michio Kaku aims to do the same thing for science at large.

A co-founder of string field theory, he is a futurist who speculates on forthcoming technologies and the effect they’ll have on us 10, 50, even a thousand years from now. He joins us to explain theoretical physics, worm holes, the future of humanity among other things.

This show originally aired October 17, 2017

Guests:

Dr. Michio Kaku, , professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York, author of The Future of Humanity: Terraforming Mars, Interstellar Travel, Immortality, and Our Destiny Beyond Earth.