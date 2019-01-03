Charlotte Talks: How To Manage Our Money

Thursday, January 3, 2018

On the next Charlotte Talks Mike takes a look at why Americans have such a tough time saving their money, and how they might find ways to do just that and an examination of the obstacles standing in their way.

We’re told the economy is chugging along nicely and that unemployment remains low. But wages have also remained low despite a slowly rising cost of living so many, many Americans find it difficult to make ends meet and even those who aren’t exactly struggling still find it difficult to put money into savings.

We look at the obstacles they face and at strategies to better manage money and save it for a rainy day.

Guests

Larry Carroll, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Wealth Strategist, Carroll Financial

Parker Cohen, Associate Director, Savings and Financial Capability, Prosperity Now