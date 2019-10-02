Charlotte Talks: It's Painful When A Dog Passes. 'Gone Dogs' Lets Owners Pay Tribute.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

The bond between a dog and their owner is a unique one, which explains why it's painful when the dog's time comes. A new book collected tributes to these dogs from around the world.

Jim Mitchem, a Charlotte writer, has twice gone through the hurt of a dog's death in recent years. "The only beef I have with God is the length of a dog's life," he wrote.

After each of their passings, Mitchem blogged about it and received "the greatest outpouring of love from people" that he had ever experienced.

That led to a project of collecting other dog owners' stories of loss, and the result is the new book "Gone Dogs."

GUESTS

Jim Mitchem and Laurie Smithwick, co-editors, "Gone Dogs: Tales of Dogs We've Loved"