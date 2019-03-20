Charlotte Talks: James Comey Would 'Prefer To Go Away,' But Ex-FBI Chief Says 'I Gotta Speak Out'

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Rather than fade into the background after his 2017 firing, former FBI director James Comey has become a highly-visible critic of President Trump and what Comey views as the president's attack on values. Ahead of a visit to Charlotte, Mike Collins talks with Comey about his outspoken views on the Trump presidency and more.

This program originally aired Feb. 27.

As FBI director, Comey hoped to keep politics out of his work. But since his ouster, Comey has been an outspoken critic of the president, calling him "unethical, and untethered to truth." Comey recently called on voters to turn Trump out of office in 2020.

"My concerns about the president's moral actions — his behavior as a human being in terms of his constant lying and his attacks on the rule of law — have only deepened," Comey told Charlotte Talks.

Ahead of a sold-out appearance in Charlotte as part of Queens University's Learning Society, Comey joins Mike Collins to discuss the Trump administration, the controversial Hillary Clinton investigation and more.

GUEST

James Comey, former FBI director (2013-2017); author of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership (@Comey)

EVENT DETAILS

Queens University of Charlotte's Learning Society is hosting Mr. Comey at the Belk Theater on March 26. The event is sold out, but more information can be found here.