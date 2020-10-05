Charlotte Talks: As Kids’ Screen Time Skyrockets During Pandemic, Tips For Finding Balance

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

With remote learning and fewer social activities, time on devices has skyrocketed. How much is too much for children, and how’s this impacting their mental health? Guest host Erik Spanberg and experts share some tips.

Parents, what questions do you have about your kids’ screen time or managing remote learning right now? Email us charlottetalks@wfae.org or tweet us @CharlotteTalks.

Screen time was a concern for many parents well before the pandemic hit. Now, with remote learning, kids are spending more time than ever in front of computer screens, smartphones or TVs.

With fewer options outside the home, tech is the entertainment and social outlet of choice. But how much screen time is too much? And what impact does all of this have on our kids’ mental health?

We explore that and get some tips for finding balance.

Guests

Devorah Heitner, Ph.D., author of "Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World and founder of Raising Digital Natives"

Dr. M.M. Naveen, child/adolescent psychiatrist at Atrium Health