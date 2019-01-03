Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: 9th District Problems Still Unsolved; McCrory in 2020?

Friday, January 4th, 2019

On the first local news roundup of 2019... the new Congress comes into session with no one representing North Carolina’s 9th District. We'll bring the latest on the uncertified election. Former Governor Pat McCrory says he wouldn't enter the race but wouldn't rule out another run for Governor. And, Mayor Lyles wants to do more in 2019 on affordable housing.

As we start 2019, problems in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District are still unsolved. We have the latest including news that Pat McCrory won’t enter the race, though he’s not ruling out another run for Governor.

Mayor Vi Lyles ends 2018 by saying there’s more to do this year on affordable housing. We'll talk about her goals for 2019.

And despite a long losing streak, a shoulder problem for Cam Newton, and many questions about the team's future, the Carolina Panthers end the season on a high note.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters detail those and other stories, including a look ahead to what we might expect with new property values in Mecklenburg County and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham and his advice to President Trump about building "the wall".

Guests:

Alexandra Olgin, WFAE Reporter

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Nick Ochsner, WBTV news reporter