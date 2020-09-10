Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: CMS Close To Plan On In-Person School

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it’s close to a plan for returning to in-person classes. City leaders, meanwhile, are talking about making a change for the better in the Beatties Ford Road corridor and five other areas of Charlotte. In other news, ethics complaints have now been filed on all members of Charlotte City Council, and nearly 3,000 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 complications.

CMS leaders say they’re close to a plan for an in-person return to school. We’ll talk about the metrics they’re using and plans for a vote next week. At the same time, some parents are suing the district over its all-remote opening.

Charlotte’s mayor, city manager and police chief came together this week to talk about making a change on the Beatties Ford Road corridor and five other areas. Plans are emerging to make the businesses and residential areas safer in those corridors. We'll talk about the "corridors of opportunity" initiative.

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting shined a light on the more than a dozen ethics complaints filed against members in the past month. We’ll talk about new policy measures that were voted on and how they’ll change questions of ethics for council in the future. Council also discussed a violence-interruption plan and voted to help provide funding to CMS for Wi-Fi for students.

Then we'll have an update coronavirus numbers as the death toll in the state nears 3,000 and colleges try to get a handle on clusters. Will we have a post-Labor Day spike?

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters gather for that news, plus discussion of the president’s visit to the state earlier this week and more.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Annie Ma, education reporter for the Charlotte Observer