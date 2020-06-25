Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Mandatory Face Masks; No Phase 3; Deadly Beatties Ford Shooting

Friday, June 26, 2020

Governor Cooper delays moving to Phase 3 of reopening and mandates masks be worn in public. A block party on Beatties Ford Road turns deadly – with multiple fatalities and no witnesses willing to come forward. CMPD Chief Kerr Putney makes July 1st his last day, and CMS plans to change the names of schools with ties to racism or slavery.

On this week’s Charlotte Talks local news roundup…

Just one day after Mayor Vi Lyles appealed to Governor Cooper to make facemasks mandatory across the state, Governor Cooper announces that facemasks will, infact, become mandatory in public in NC and that North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 until at least July 17th. What will that mean for businesses that are still closed? We discuss.

A block party along Beatties Ford Road turns deadly when a shooter hits multiple people. The fatalities rose throughout the week as the injured fought for their lives. No suspects have been identified. We’ll have the latest.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney announces his retirement, effective July 1. We'll talk about why he moved up the date and his possible future plans.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools plans to change the names of all district schools that have ties to racism or slavery, while monuments and statues continue to come down all around the country. What’s being done about Confederate monuments in Charlotte and around the state? A new group was formed to review names of streets and statues around the city.

Mike Collins and guests discuss those stories and more on the local news roundup on Charlotte Talks.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s Chief Investigative reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV Reporter