Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: NC Enters Phase 2.5; No Fans At First Panthers Game

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

North Carolina moves to what Gov. Roy Cooper calls "Phase 2.5." Gyms, playgrounds and museums can now open. The Carolina Panthers won't get fans at their first home game. Colleges and universities around the state are experiencing more COVID outbreaks. And CMS says “no layoffs” but they will not be hiring psychologists or social workers.

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

North Carolina is now in Phase 2.5, as Gov. Cooper calls it. The new phase allows gyms, playgrounds and museums to open (with restrictions) beginning on Friday. We’ll talk about the details.

Colleges and universities around North Carolina are beginning and continuing classes in a variety of ways, including online and in person, but the toll from starting in person for many ranges in the thousands for the numbers of students with positive coronavirus tests. We’ll talk about some of the plans and the pivots happening at schools around the state.

Our local professional sports teams may not be seeing many fans in the stands right now, but the organizations have stepped forward offering their venues to be used as early voting locations around the city. We’ll talk about the efforts from the Panthers, the Hornets and the Checkers.

The county announced this week that while there will not be layoffs within CMS, and while CMS will be able to fund the $15 an hour pay minimum for all employees, plans to hire psychologists, social workers and guidance counselors are off the table.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reacts to the news that the Panthers will not be able to have fans at their first home game. We'll discuss what he said.

Mike Collins and a panel of local journalists tackle those stories and much more with our panel of local reporters, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV Reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE Education Reporter