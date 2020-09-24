Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: No Labor Day COVID-19 Spike, Cooper Allows Large Venues To Open

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris was anticipating a Labor Day spike in COVID-19 cases. Instead, they continue to drop. In more good news, Gov. Roy Cooper announces large venues can open, but only at 7% capacity. And U.S. Senate candidates Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham clash over how and when to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

County Health Director Gibbie Harris thought there might be a spike in coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg after the Labor Day weekend, but the data seems to be showing a continued drop in cases, even though the incubation period would now be nearly over. We’ll get reaction.

Good news for the Panthers this week: Gov. Roy Cooper announced that large venues can have up to 7% capacity beginning Oct. 2, in time for the Panthers’ next home game on Oct. 4. We’ll hear what the governor said and reaction from fans.

The candidates for U.S. Senate, Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham, had another debate this week, with a clash over how and when the Supreme Court should replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. We’ll lay out what they said, along with other topics in the debate.

And Wells Fargo makes news again, this time regarding comments CEO Charles Scharf made about his difficulty in finding qualified Black executives.

Join Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters for that news and more the local news roundup.

Guests:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist and "Equal Time" podcast host for Rollcall.com and WCCB

Katie Peralta, senior editor for Charlotte Agenda

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Annie Ma, Education reporter for the Charlotte Observer